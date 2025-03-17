Emeralds Announce "Ems Madness" Bracket Challenge

March 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Emeralds have announced their annual March Madness bracket challenge. Each participant can fill out a Men's or Women's bracket and compete for a number of prizes. Participating users that beat Sluggo will win a free ticket to a game in April or May. Spoiler alert, Sluggo doesn't have the strongest bracket most years. If you do beat Sluggo, you can show your bracket at the Emeralds box office to claim your free ticket for a spring game.

The winner of both the Men's & Women's bracket will win four tickets to the Red, White & Boom firework game on July 3rd. You must submit your men's bracket by Thursday, March 20th at 9 AM. The women's bracket deadline is Friday, March 21st at 8:30 AM. Brackets must be submitted before the deadline to be eligible for prizes.

Men's Bracket Link: https://fantasy.espn.com/tc/sharer?challengeId=257&from=espn&context=GROUP_INVITE&edition=espn-en&groupId=84e880fb-1247-4cd3-8355-6486060d0f08

Women's Bracket Link: https://fantasy.espn.com/tc/sharer?challengeId=258&from=espn&context=GROUP_INVITE&edition=espn-en&groupIdç7c09e6-23ba-4a6d-a305-891e42c5ae12

Good luck, and let the madness begin!

