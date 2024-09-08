Frogs' Offense Collects 12 Hits in Narrow Loss

Everett,WA: Although they collected 12 hits, the Everett AquaSox fell just short of victory Saturday night in front of 3,956 fans at a sold out Funko Field, losing 7-5 on FOX 13 Seattle "Rescue: Hi-Surf" Night.

Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the third inning, Everett needed a spark on offense, and they found one courtesy of five Frogs hitters. Freuddy Batista, Gabriel Moncada, and Colt Emerson all singled to load the bases. Sundstrom drew a bases-loaded walk to score the first run for the AquaSox, and Lazaro Montes cut the deficit to one run after checking in with an RBI single.

The AquaSox added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut into Spokane's 5-2 lead. Emerson and Sundstrom hit consecutive doubles, and Montes hit an RBI groundout. Concluding the inning's scoring was Caleb Cali, who knocked an RBI single up the middle to make the score 5-4.

Southpaw Holden Laws tossed two shutout innings out of the bullpen, bridging the middle innings to put the AquaSox in a great position to tie the ballgame. With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Emerson hit a chopping ground ball down the first base line. Emerson beat out the throw from the Spokane defense for an infield single, and with Sundstrom batting, he advanced on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. Sundstrom then doubled to left field, knotting the game 5-5. The double was his 28th.

Spokane took a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning, and it would prove to be too much for the AquaSox to come back from as they were sat down scoreless across their final six outs, providing Spokane with their 7-5 Saturday night win.

