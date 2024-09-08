AquaSox End Year with Consecutive Sellouts

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox lost the 2024 season finale Sunday afternoon at a sold-out Funko Field, falling to the Spokane Indians 9-2 in front of 4,006 fans.

Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, the AquaSox scored their first run courtesy of Michael Arroyo. Hunter Fitz-Gerald singled, Axel Sanchez walked, and Andrew Miller singled to load the bases, allowing Arroyo to smack a fly ball to center field for a sacrifice fly.

Spokane added five more runs across the final seven innings of the game, extending their lead 9-1. Caleb Cali doubled in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored on a balk, concluding Everett's scoring for the afternoon as Spokane secured a 9-2 victory.

Everett totaled eight hits across the game, with Colt Emerson leading the team with two hits. Also hitting safely were Fitz-Gerald, Miller, Sanchez, Arroyo, Cali, and Jared Sundstrom, who each tallied one. The Frogs also drew five walks, with Sanchez drawing a pair.

Over the course of the 2024 season, the AquaSox finished with a 64-68 record overall and 13 wins against the Spokane Indians. Both at home and on the road, the Frogs went 32-34, showing equal performance among various ballparks.

