Thieves in the Night: C's Rob Emeralds with Walk-off Win

September 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Down to their final at-bat, the Canadians snatched a walk-off victory from the Eugene Emeralds [SF] by putting the finishing touches on a three-run ninth to win 6-5 in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat Saturday night.

After the Emeralds plated five runs in the seventh before recording an out to lead 5-3, the C's found themselves in need of a crooked number entering their last trip to the dish. Alex Stone singled to provide kindling for the rally before Bryce Arnold sparked a flame with a double into the left field corner. Marcos De La Rosa was hit by the next pitch to load the bases before Je'Von Ward's deep flyout to left brought home Stone to make it 5-4; the throw home was mishandled at the plate to allow the trail runners to advance.

A strikeout followed, bringing Peyton Williams to the plate. Hitless on the night, the Johnston, IA native worked the count to three and one before ripping an opposite field single through the infield into left that allowed both runners to score and put Vancouver on top for good.

The C's were on the board after the first two batters in the bottom of the first. Ward led off with his 12th double of the year and Jackson Hornung followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Two more runs scored in the fifth when De La Rosa doubled, an error put runners at the corners, Hornung delivered another RBI with a sacrifice fly and Jay Harry doubled home Ward to give the Canadians a 3-0 edge.

Starter Grant Rogers was terrific yet again. The 6-foot-7 righty went six scoreless innings, scattered five singles, didn't walk a batter and K'ed eight but took a no decision after those five runs scored in the inning following his departure.

Alex Amalfi, JJ Sanchez and Bo Bonds (W, 4-1) did yeoman's work over the final three innings. They combined to allow two hits and two walks but didn't surrender a run and struck out six.

With their 67th win of the year secured, the C's will take the field for the final time in the regular season tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. as part of a White Spot Family Fun Sunday. A victory would establish themselves as the second-winningest team in franchise history; last year's championship club set the record with 77 after 2022's squad won 67 in a run to the NWLCS.

Playoff tickets for the Northwest League Championship Series are on sale now. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232 to secure seats for Game 1 on Tuesday, September 10 and Game 2 on Wednesday, September 11. First pitch for both dates is set for 7:05 p.m.

