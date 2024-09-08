Last Chance to See the AquaSox in 2024

The AquaSox host the Spokane Indians for the final game of 2024 on Sunday Fun Day! Make sure to join us as we send off the season in style with a variety of activities on Fan Appreciation Day!

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans get to take home their very own print of the 2024 AquaSox team photo courtesy of Major League Pizza. We will also be giving away 250 Snapchat rally towels.

FAN APPRECIATION DAY: Thank you fans for your unwavering support this year! These games would not be the same without the best fans in the country! To show our gratitude, we will be giving away a large variety of prizes and autographed items.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Today's Signature Sunday will take place post-game, as we will have several members of the team returning to the concourse to sign autographs and pose for pictures.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Once the game is over we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of doing their home run trot on a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs.

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $44: Don't miss out on our Chick-fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday ticket promotion, where you can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips and sodas, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A sandwich vouchers - all for just $44.00!

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: - Come out and enjoy $8.00 Field Reserved tickets (Limit 8 per person while supplies last) thanks to our friends at BECU!

GATES (3:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 2:30.

