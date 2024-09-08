Regular Season Ends with 8-4 Win

September 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians cruised to an 8-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] in front of a sellout crowd Sunday afternoon at The Nat to end the regular season.

Eugene scored two runs on back-to-back solo homers in the top of the first to take an early lead, but the C's answered right back in the home half. Jace Bohrofen led off with a double and went to third on a groundout before a walk and a fielder's choice made it 2-1. Jackson Hornung singled, Brennan Orf reached on an error to load the bases and Jamari Baylor was hit by a pitch to force home the second run of the frame. A wild pitch followed to give the Canadians a lead they would not relinquish.

Starter Pat Gallagher (W, 8-5) shook off his shaky first and posted zeroes the rest of the way. The lone hits he surrendered were the two homers while scattering four walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

The decisive frame was the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Sharp was plunked, Bohrofen singled, a wild pitch moved both runners 90 feet before Bryce Arnold's sacrifice fly made it 4-2. Pinch hitter Marcos De La Rosa followed that up with a two-run shot that put Vancouver in front 6-2.

Two more runs scored in the fifth. Orf walked and Jamari Baylor hit a single that was mishandled in centre to put two men in scoring position. Nick Goodwin's fly ball to center field was good enough for a sacrifice fly, but the throw to third got wide and allowed Baylor to score some insurance to bring it to 8-2.

After Gallagher's exit, Chay Yeager, Grayson Thurman and Kai Peterson each tossed a scoreless inning of relief. The Emeralds would score two in the ninth, but Aaron Munson recovered to get the last out and secure the Canadians' 68th and final regular season win of the year.

Playoff tickets for the Northwest League Championship Series are on sale now. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232 to secure seats for Game 1 on Tuesday, September 10 and Game 2 on Wednesday, September 11. First pitch for both dates is set for 7:05 p.m.

