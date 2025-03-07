Eugene Emeralds and Shelton McMurphy Johnson House Partner on a New Exhibit

Eugene, OR - The Shelton McMurphy Johnson House and the Eugene Emeralds are proud to announce a collaboration for the opening of its newest exhibit honoring the Emeralds' 70-year history, set to open on Friday, March 7th. This groundbreaking exhibition brings together a diverse collection of artworks, artifacts, and interactive displays that explore the Emeralds' impact in Eugene. The exhibit will run through June.

"This exhibit is a true celebration of the Emeralds' 70 years in Eugene," said Nina-Grace Montes, Director of Community Relations for the Emeralds. "We're excited to present this dynamic collaboration with the Shelton McMurphy Johnson House because they are the heart of Eugene. We hope it inspires visitors to engage with baseball in new and meaningful ways."

Some of the highlights of the exhibit include:

Former Emeralds' Jerseys

Game Used Equipment

Photographs and Newspaper Clippings capturing the Emeralds' Success in 70 years

Admission into the Shelton McMurphy Johnson House is $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and AAA members, and $5 for children (ages 12-3). Discounts for guests with SNAP Cards available. No reservations for tours are necessary, but check the website for event closures.

Tickets for the Emeralds' 70th anniversary are now available on emeraldsbaseball.com or call 541-342-5367 for more information.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

