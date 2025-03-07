Hillsboro Hops, City of Hillsboro and Mortenson Celebrate "Topping Out" of New Ballpark

HILLSBORO, Ore - On Friday, March 7, The Hillsboro Hops, in collaboration with the City of Hillsboro and leading developer and design-builder Mortenson, celebrated the "topping out" of the Hillsboro Hops Ballpark located at 4450 NE Century Blvd. in Hillsboro's Gordon Faber Recreation Complex. The event commemorated the structure reaching its full height.

"One year ago today, we weren't sure if this franchise had a future in Oregon. Today, we are extremely grateful to be participating in the topping out ceremony with an incredible design-build team. Watching this construction team work day and night, through the elements, fills us with pride. We can't wait to celebrate opening day next April 2026 with this amazing community," said K.L. Wombacher, President and General Manager of the Hillsboro Hops.

During the ceremony, more than 150 members of the design-build team observed as a steel beam adorned with an evergreen tree, a long-held tradition symbolizing persistence, prosperity and longevity, was positioned at the top of the structure. Before its hoisting, the beam was signed by officials from the Hillsboro Hops, City of Hillsboro and Mortenson, including construction trade workers on the project.

"This is incredibly exciting to see construction hit this milestone - and to celebrate how close we all are to realizing the benefits that our entire community will enjoy starting in 2026," said Hillsboro Mayor Beach Pace. "The new ballpark will create a world-class gathering space right here in Hillsboro, one that hosts ball games, concerts, community events, and more. There will be something for everyone."

Scheduled for completion by Opening Day on April 3, 2026, the 229,000-square-foot Hillsboro Hops Ballpark features 77,000 square feet of enclosed areas spread across three levels, along with 152,000 square feet of circulation areas, seating and party decks. Outdoor features will include an outfield berm area for seating, a kids' play zone, picnic areas and a beer garden.

In addition, a 32-foot cantilevered canopy will provide guests with protection from rain and sun, ensuring the venue can comfortably accommodate events year-round. The new facility will accommodate 6,000 for baseball games and approximately 7,000 for other events, serving as a versatile venue for a wide range of activities, including concerts, food festivals, youth sports, community gatherings and cultural festivals.

Mortenson is leading the design-build team alongside architect of record, SRG + CannonDesign, and architect, Populous. Other team members include civil engineers ACMS Northwest and HHPR, structural engineer KPFF, landscape architect Mayer/Reed, electrical engineer OEG, mechanical and plumbing engineer Alliant Systems and fire protection designer Cosco Fire Protection. Mortenson is a leader in sports and entertainment projects having built Target Field for the Minnesota Twins, the spring training facility for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, and the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

This Hillsboro Hops milestone event occurred as Mortenson culminated a week of celebrating Women In Construction Week 2025 - an initiative of the National Association of Women in Construction - at all its locations across the country. Consistent with Mortenson's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, nearly a third of Mortenson's senior leadership and executive teams are women. Currently in Mortenson's Portland office, women represent 57% of its workforce - 17% craft and 40% non-craft. Specifically, for the new ballpark project, there are 14 women on site, with 27% being craftworkers.

Mortenson's representation of women in the industry compares favorably with national trends, with the U.S. Department of Commerce reporting that women currently make up just over 14% of the construction workforce.

"At Mortenson, we take pride in our track record of building world-class stadiums and arenas across the country. And, in celebration of Women In Construction Week, we rightfully honor the women on our crew who have helped make this happen," said Jake Tonnessen, Senior Project Manager at Mortenson. "Working with the Hillsboro Hops on this ballpark has been especially rewarding-not only because it's in our backyard, but because we have worked together to create a year-round gathering place for Hops games and community events that will rival similar facilities across the country."

The $150 million Hillsboro Hops Ballpark project is funded through a combination of public and private sources: the Hops' ownership group is contributing $82 million, the City of Hillsboro is contributing $18 million via lodging taxes, the Oregon Legislature has committed $18 million, Washington County is providing $8 million and Explore Tualatin Valley is contributing $2 million.

