Emma Sears Doesn'T Miss Twice.
Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Reign FC Hosts Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Heads to Tarheel State for First Road Match of 2026 - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Rounds out Road Trip with Visit to Portland Thorns - Kansas City Current
- Crack Open the Fun: Bay FC to Host an Egg Hunt at April 5 Match against Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Utah Royals FC Ends East Coast Trip at Gillette Stadium Facing Boston Legacy FC - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch for in Racing's Trip to Spokane to Face Reign - Racing Louisville FC
- Sundown Lounge Coming to Current Landing - Kansas City Current
- Courage Host Bay FC Saturday Night - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Acquire U.S. Women's National Team Forward Catarina Macario - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Signs Former Louisville Cardinal Goalkeeper Floyd to First Pro Deal - Racing Louisville FC
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