Emily Sams, Barbra Banda, Marta, Anna Moorhouse and Kerry Abello Named to 2024 NWSL Best XI

November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the recipients of the 2024 Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team awards, presented by Amazon Prime. The recognition honors the top 22 players in the league, as voted on by players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).

Pride defender Emily Sams, midfielder Marta and forward Barbra Banda received Best XI First Team recognitions, while goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and defender Kerry Abello earned Best XI Second Team honors.

Sams was a staple in the Pride backline as she played in all but one game this regular season and started 24, including all 13 of Orlando's shutouts. The club led the league in that category and set a new league record for consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (554). She also recorded a goal, which served as her first NWSL goal, to go along with three assists in all competitions. Sams earned Best XI of the Month accolades three times this season in May, September and October/November.

Pride captain Marta secured her spot on the Best XI First Team after recording nine goals and one assist in the 2024 regular season. The veteran midfielder has also scored in both of the Pride playoff matches The Brazilian international recorded an 82.11 percent passing accuracy with 35 dribbles completed and 17 tackles won. Marta also earned a spot on the Best XI of the Month for the month of September.

Banda finished second in the Golden Boot race scoring 13 goals and six assists, including four braces, tying the single-season league record. Her 13 goals for the Pride tied the single-season club record held by Marta (2017). The Zambian international led all players with 86 total shots (48 on target) as well as header goals (6). Banda has also gone on and scored three goals in the NWSL Playoffs becoming just the third player in league history to score three goals in a single post-season. Banda was named the NWSL Player of the Month in May while also earning Best XI honors in the months of May and June.

Moorhouse is the first Pride ironwoman since 2017 as she broke both the league and club records for most shutouts in a season, recording 13 clean sheets. The England international posted the best save percentage in NWSL (81.13%) and the second-best goals-against-average (.769). Moorhouse landed on the Best XI of the Month two separate times in June and in September.

Abello won 33 tackles and 24 interceptions, helping Orlando to a 23-match unbeaten streak to start the season, the longest in NWSL history. Abello also scored one goal, earned two assists and completed 23 dribbles past opponents in the regular season. The third-year Pride player is the only field player to play in every match of the 2024 season for the Pride. Abello also received Best XI of the Month honors in July and August.

The Pride secured its place in the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, following a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Current. Orlando will now face the No. 2 Washington Spirit on Saturday, Nov. 23, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The championship match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

