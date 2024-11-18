NC Courage's Kurtz and Williams Earn NWSL Best XI Honors for 2024 Season

November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage defender Kaleigh Kurtz

CARY, N.C. - Two members of the North Carolina Courage have earned 2024 NWSL Best XI honors, presented by Amazon Prime. Defender Kaleigh Kurtz earned first team honors while defender Ryan Williams was named to the second team, as announced by the league office on Monday.

The recognition honors the top 22 players in the league and is determined based on a weighted voting scale comprised of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%), and fans (10%). Each athlete will receive a cash bonus in recognition of their selection to the Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team.

Kurtz, a finalist for the league's Defender of the Year, earned her first spot in the Best XI first team in 2024 and her second consecutive annual Best XI designation after second team honors in 2023. The three-time NWSL ironwoman is the league record holder for consecutive regular-season minutes played. She recorded a passing accuracy of 86.02% and 21 interceptions in 2024. The South Carolina native boasted 10 total shots, four on target, one goal, and 17 tackles won.

Williams, who recently signed a contract extension with the Courage through 2027, had her best statistical season yet en route to her first yearly recognition. In her second year as the regular starter at right back, Williams won 55 tackles and made 53 interceptions for the Courage, which each ranked second in the league. She recorded an impressive passing rate of 85.65% and finished top-five among defenders this season with 22 chances created and 117 duels won.

The Courage were one of three teams with a defender on both the first and second team Best XI, joining the two teams participating in Saturday's NWSL Championship Orlando and Washington.

