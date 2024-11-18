Wave Defender Naomi Girma Named to 2024 NWSL Best XI Second Team

November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the recipients of the 2024 Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team awards, presented by Amazon Prime, as the league honors the top 22 players in the league. Wave defender Naomi Girma was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team.

In her 20 games for the Wave this season (all starts), Girma won 17 tackles and recorded 18 interceptions. The back-to-back NWSL Defender of the Year in 2022 and 2023 boasted a league-high 91.4 percent passing percentage throughout the 2024 season.

The Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team were determined based on a weighted voting scale comprised of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).

2024 NWSL Best XI First Team

Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger (GFC)

Defenders: Emily Sams (ORL), Casey Krueger (WAS), Kaleigh Kurtz (NC), Jenna Nighswonger (GFC)

Midfielders and Forwards: Temwa Chawinga (KC), Barbra Banda (ORL), Marta (ORL), Croix Bethune (WAS), Trinity Rodman (WAS), Sophia Smith (POR)

2024 NWSL Best XI Second Team

Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse (ORL)

Defenders: Naomi Girma (SD), Tara McKeown (WAS), Kerry Abello (ORL), Ryan Williams (NC)

Midfielders and Forwards: Vanessa DiBernardo (KC), Lo'eau LaBonta (KC), Hal Hershfelt (WAS), Esther (GFC), Rose Lavelle (GFC), Yazmeen Ryan (GFC)

Each athlete will receive a cash bonus in recognition of their selection to the Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team.

