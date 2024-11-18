Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Friendlies against England and the Netherlands

November 18, 2024

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) roster for friendly matches against England and the Netherlands for the FIFA window, spanning Nov. 25-Dec. 3, marking the final matches of 2024 for the USWNT, it was announced today.

Malonson earned her first call-up to the senior national team in October. The Bay FC defender made her international debut, earning her first-ever international cap as she helped the USWNT earn a 3-0 win over Argentina on Oct. 30 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Notably, Malonson provided the assist on the team's second goal of the match. VIDEO CLIP. Malonson became the 17th player in USWNT history to register an assist in her first cap.

The USWNT visits Wembley Stadium in London for a match with England on Nov. 30; kickoff is set for 9:20 a.m. (Pacific) with broadcast options available on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max and Peacock. The U.S. will head to The Hague, Netherlands, to square off against the Dutch on Dec. 3 at 12:45 p.m. (Pacific) on TNT, Universo, TruTV, HBO Max and Peacock.

