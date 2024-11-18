Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Friendlies against England and the Netherlands
November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
San Francisco - Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) roster for friendly matches against England and the Netherlands for the FIFA window, spanning Nov. 25-Dec. 3, marking the final matches of 2024 for the USWNT, it was announced today.
Malonson earned her first call-up to the senior national team in October. The Bay FC defender made her international debut, earning her first-ever international cap as she helped the USWNT earn a 3-0 win over Argentina on Oct. 30 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Notably, Malonson provided the assist on the team's second goal of the match. VIDEO CLIP. Malonson became the 17th player in USWNT history to register an assist in her first cap.
The USWNT visits Wembley Stadium in London for a match with England on Nov. 30; kickoff is set for 9:20 a.m. (Pacific) with broadcast options available on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max and Peacock. The U.S. will head to The Hague, Netherlands, to square off against the Dutch on Dec. 3 at 12:45 p.m. (Pacific) on TNT, Universo, TruTV, HBO Max and Peacock.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 18, 2024
- Racing Forward Sears Earns Second Straight USWNT Call-Up - Racing Louisville FC
- Ally Sentnor and Mandy Haught Called up to US Women's National Team - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Friendlies against England and the Netherlands - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Friendlies against England and the Netherlands
- Bay FC Close Inaugural Season with Strong Performances on and off the Pitch
- Bay FC Falls 2-1 in Extra Time against Washington Spirit in Quarterfinals of 2024 NWSL Playoffs
- Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for October/November
- Bay FC Secures NWSL Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory Over Houston Dash in Regular-Season Finale