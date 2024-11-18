Kansas City Current Has Three Players Named to NWSL's Best XI Teams, Presented by Amazon Prime

KANSAS CITY. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the recipients of the 2024 Best XI First and Second Team awards, presented by Amazon Prime. Forward Temwa Chawinga earned First Team honors while midfielders Lo'eau LaBonta and Vanessa DiBernardo were named Second Team.

The Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team honors the top 22 players in the league for the 2024 season and were determined based on a weighted voting scale comprised of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).

F - Temwa Chawinga, First Team: In her NWSL debut season, Chawinga took the NWSL by storm. She set new records for single-season goals (20), consecutive games with a goal (8) and the first player to score against all opponents in a single NWSL season with 10 or more teams.

MF - Lo'eau LaBonta, Second Team: Captain Lo'eau LaBonta is the backbone of the Current, having been named to the Monthly Best XI team four times this season. She had six goals and an assist on the season, including three goals from the mark. Playing in a more defensive role than she has in the past, LaBonta recorded 36 tackles and 35 interceptions.

MF - Vanessa DiBernardo, Second Team: In her second year in Kansas City, DiBernardo recorded the best year of her career. Starting the season off right with the first goal in CPKC Stadium history, DiBernardo went on to record five goals and a club-leading six assists. Her experience and vision were crucial to the team's NWSL record 57 goals scored in 2024.

