Ally Sentnor and Mandy Haught Called up to US Women's National Team

November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC and US Soccer announce that NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year finalist Mandy Haught and Rookie of the Year finalist Ally Sentnor have been called-up by United States Women's National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes for the November FIFA International Window.

USA will head to Europe for matches against England on Nov. 30 at Wembley Stadium (12:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. local time on TNT, Max, Universo and Peacock) and against the Netherlands on Dec. 3 at ADO Den Haag Stadium (2:45 p.m. ET / 8:45 p.m. local time on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock). England (2022) and the Netherlands (2017) are the two most recent champions of the UEFA Women's Euros and reached the finals of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, with England falling to Spain in 2023 and the Netherlands losing to the USA in 2019.

Haught will report to Hayes for the second consecutive international window. In October, Haught was called-up midway through camp to replace injured Jane Campbell who suffered a muscle injury during training. Haught appeared in the final match for the USWNT during the camp that included three friendlies. Earning her first cap and start, Haught notched her first senior clean sheet against Argentina in a 3-0 victory.

In 24 matches and 24 starts with URFC, Haught logged a club-record 84 saves, the fourth best in the NWSL this season. Completing over 1000 passes in possession at an 80% pass accuracy rate, the GOTY nominee provided a sound last line of defense for the Royals, earning herself team MVP, an award voted on by URFC's players.

Fresh off a bronze medal at the U-20 world cup last summer, Sentnor is making her first appearance at a senior team camp. The U-20 captain logged two goals during the World Cup in Columbia, one coming in Sentnor style, from well outside the box and earned the Bronze Ball, an award given to the third best individual during the tournament.

In 1800 minutes throughout 21 matches with the Royals, Sentnor led the squad in goal contributions with three goals and four assists, seven goals and five assists across all competitions in her rookie year. The Hanson, Mass. native burst onto the scene in just her second match with URFC scoring the game winner against North Carolina Courage in a 2-1 win during matchweek 2. Sentnor was voted as Offensive Player of the Year for her achievements in 2024.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) - 2024 European Friendlies

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy Haught (Utah Royals FC; 1), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 113)

DEFENDERS (9): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 64/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 60/1), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 1/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 42/2), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 59/0), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 17/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 101/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 20/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 26/1), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 159/36), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 108/24), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 1/1)

FORWARDS (6): Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 2/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 2/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals FC; 0/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 19/8), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 11/1), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 73/20)

Additional Notes:

This 24-player roster averages 37 caps per player, with four players having 100+ caps and 10 players with two caps or fewer.

Hayes will name 23 of the 24 players on the roster to suit up for each of the two matches.

Fourteen players, more than half the roster, have 20 caps or fewer.

This is the first senior call-up for forward Ally Sentnor, who has had a decorated career with the U.S. Women's Youth National Teams. She finished her U-20 career with 12 goals in 23 caps, but she also scored seven international goals in seven caps for the U.S. U-15 WYNT and two goals in two caps for the U.S. U-18 WYNT. The majority of her most important year of U-17 WYNT cycle was cancelled due to the global pandemic, but she still scored six goals in eight caps at the U-17 international level.

Sentnor was named the NWSL Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month for July and is only the second player to win both of the awards in the same month.

At this year's U-20 WWC, she scored in group play against Paraguay, in the Round of 16 against Mexico and opened the scoring against the Netherlands in the Third-Place Match. Sentnor, who completed her second U-20 cycle, also forced an own goal in the USA's epic quarterfinal comeback win against Germany and converted the opening kick in the penalty shootout to send the Americans through to the semis.

Four players on this roster were nominated for the NWSL's year-end awards, with Emily Sams and Naomi Girma finalists for NWSL Defender of the Year, Sentnor for NWSL Rookie of the Year and Mandy Haught for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

