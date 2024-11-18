San Diego Wave FC Provide Update on Vacant Head Coach Position

November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO (Nov. 18, 2024) - San Diego Wave FC is nearing the final stages of their search for a permanent head coach as interim head coach Landon Donovan concludes his tenure with the club.

Donovan, who was announced as the club's interim head coach on Aug. 16, went 3-6-1 in 10 league games this season while also earning a 2-1-0 record in the Concacaf W Cup. The Wave extends its gratitude to Landon for stepping in and serving as interim head coach.

The club plans to announce a new head coach within the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.