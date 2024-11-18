San Diego Wave FC Provide Update on Vacant Head Coach Position
November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO (Nov. 18, 2024) - San Diego Wave FC is nearing the final stages of their search for a permanent head coach as interim head coach Landon Donovan concludes his tenure with the club.
Donovan, who was announced as the club's interim head coach on Aug. 16, went 3-6-1 in 10 league games this season while also earning a 2-1-0 record in the Concacaf W Cup. The Wave extends its gratitude to Landon for stepping in and serving as interim head coach.
The club plans to announce a new head coach within the coming weeks.
