Racing Forward Sears Earns Second Straight USWNT Call-Up

November 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC's Emma Sears was named to the United States Women's National Team roster for upcoming friendlies in Europe, it was announced Monday, marking the forward's second consecutive call-up.

Sears is among 24 names included on FIFA's No. 1-ranked squad that will travel to face No. 2 England on Saturday, November 30, at iconic Wembley Stadium (12:20 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, Universo and Peacock) before a trip to play No. 11 Netherlands on Tuesday, December 3, at ADO Den Haag Stadium (3:45 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock).

A rookie from Columbus, Ohio, Sears made a splash in her international debut back on October 27 when she scored and provided an assist in the USWNT's rallying 3-1 win over Iceland. The performance made Sears only the fourth player in USWNT history to tally both a goal and assist while earning a first cap. She was also the 23rd USWNT player to score in her debut.

From there, Sears went on to play the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 victory October 30 over Argentina as the USWNT played for the first time at Racing Louisville's home Lynn Family Stadium.

Sears, 23, appeared in every NWSL regular season match during her first professional campaign, making 12 starts and scoring five times, the most by any Racing rookie in the club's four seasons to date.

The USWNT will look to round out its competitive year on a high note as it takes two European powers. The Stars & Stripes have compiled a 17-1-3 record so far, including a 12-0-1 mark and Olympic gold medal under new head coach Emma Hayes.

England (2022) and the Netherlands (2017) are the two most recent champions of the UEFA Women's Euros and reached the finals of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups.

"In terms of our schedule, this is the end of a wonderful year, but we're still at the beginning of our process of building towards qualifying for the next World Cup," Hayes said. "So, this trip will be about testing ourselves against two world class teams with opportunities to develop our roster. We will continue to build relationships on and off the field and I'm really excited to work with this group as we continue to set the stage for 2025."

U.S. Women's National Team Roster (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Mandy Haught (Utah Royals FC; 1), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 113)

Defenders (9): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 64/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 60/1), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 1/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 42/2), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 59/0), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 17/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 101/2)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 20/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 26/1), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 159/36), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 108/24), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 1/1)

Forwards (6): Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 2/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 2/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals FC; 0/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 19/8), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 11/1), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 73/20)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.