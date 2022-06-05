Emeralds Win Second Straight Series against AquaSox

The Emeralds sweep the Everett Aquasox in a double header and win the series.

In game one, the Emeralds were able to keep the Aquasox quiet with the sticks 2-0, and in game two, the bullpen was just able to come up with the win 5-4.

In the second inning, Emeralds' LF Carter Williams drove in C Pat Bailey on a fielder's choice 1-0.

The next inning resulted in another run scored by an RBI single by 1B Carter Aldrete to drive in 3B Casey Schmitt 2-0.

In game two, the Emeralds jumped on a 3-0 lead by a three-run home run by C Rodolfo Bone to score 1B Luis Toribio and LF Jairo Pomares in the second.

Two innings later, Toribio reached on an error by 2B Justin Lavey to bring in Aldrete to increase the lead 4-0.

In the fifth inning, the Aquasox scored their first run of the day on an RBI sacrifice fly by 3B Cole Barr to drive in Lavey 4-1.

In the following inning, Toribio would hit a solo home run to get that run back to straight away centerfield 5-1.

The seventh inning was a challenge for the bullpen for the Emeralds as the Aquasox were able to score three runs but left the game-winning run on first 5-4.

The Emeralds look to finish the series in the win column as they will start LHP Nick Swiney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM, 3:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

