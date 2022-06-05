Doubleheader Set for Sunday, June 5

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and Spokane Indians (Rockies) will play a single admission doubleheader this afternoon as they complete their six-game series at Nat Bailey Stadium. Game one will begin at 1:05 p.m. and game two will start approximately 40 minutes after the completion of the first. Both games will be seven innings.

Right-hander Hunter Gregory makes the start for Vancouver in game one and will be followed by Alejandro Melean in the second tilt. Spokane will go with Joe Rock and Andrew Quezada.

Fan with tickets for Sunday, June 5 can attend both games. It's an A&W Family Fun Sunday with a C's Pennant Giveaway and kids can run the bases after the game. Gates will open at noon.

