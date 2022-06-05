Record Hit Streak Continues Despite Defeat

June 5, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







The hits just keep on coming, but the winning streak is over.

Wearing their "alternate identity" Columbia River Roostertails attire for the second time, the team better known as the Tri-City Dust Devils (20-26) got big performances from two of the Los Angeles Angels' top prospects in a 9-3 win over the HIllsboro Hops (26-22) Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.

The Hops lost for the first time in the series after four consecutive wins, despite picking up 11 more hits, giving them a four-game franchise record hit total of 59, besting the previous record of 54 set in 2017. If Hillsboro reaches double-digits in hits again Sunday in the series finale, it would be the first five-game streak in Hops history.

Jordyn Adams and Kyren Paris, two athletic youngsters selected high in the 2019 draft by the Angels, were a devastating combo on this night. Adams, the Angels top pick in 2019 out of a North Carolina high school, scored four runs, going 2-for-5 with a triple from the leadoff spot. Right behind him was Kyren Paris, a 2019 second rounder out of Freedom High School in Oakley, California, who had his best game of the season, going 4-for-5 with a double, triple and three runs batted in. The struggling Paris didn't play in the first two games of the series, but has four extra-base hits since returning to the lineup Thursday.

Singles by Adams and Paris led to a first-inning run for the Roostertails before the suddenly surging Adrian Del Castillo evened the score with a long home run to right field leading off the second. Del Castillo had his second three-hit game of the series and is 9-for-22 with three doubles, a triple and a home run for the week.

Ross Carver was on the mound for Hillsboro. The second-year righty out of Dallas Baptist had allowed just five hits and one run over 17 innings in his last three starts, but was not nearly as sharp on this night. The Roostertails plated an unearned run in the third inning when Paris drove in Adams with a double, then tacked on three more runs in the fourth, two coming on a two-run homer by Straton Podares. Carver gave up season highs in hits (7) and runs (5, 4 earned) in a season-low four innings.

Down 5-1, the Hops closed within two on Tristin English's two-out, two-RBI double in the sixth inning. The Hops put runners on second and third with two outs in the 7th after a Tim Tawa single and Del Castillo double, but 6-foot-7 reliever Glenn Albanese retired Ryan Bliss on a grounder to third and the Roostertails pulled away with four runs off the Hillsboro pen to close out the win.

Tawa extended his hitting streak to seven games, but his four-game streak of multi-hit games ended. Tawa, Caleb Roberts and Danny Oriente have hit in all five games of the series with multi-hit games in four. Tristin English has hit in all four of the games in which he has appeared and has hits in eight of his last nine.

Ryan Costeiu (2-2) got the win for Columbia River, allowing eight hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Brandon Dufault made his first appearance of the season, nailing down his third save with two perfect innings and four strikeouts.

Jamieson Hill returns to the mound to get the start in the series finale on Sunday. Tri-City's starting pitcher has yet to be determined after scheduled starter Dylan King was placed on the 7-day Injured List this week. Game time is 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.