Eugene Sweeps Everett in Twin Bill

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The story of the week for both the Eugene Emeralds and Everett AquaSox has been rain. The two teams battled through the rain to complete both games of the doubleheader tonight

In Game One, Everett didn't have much working in their favor as they only collected three hits with two of them coming off the bat of center fielder Spencer Packard. Charlie Welch would also reach twice, but on walks.

Starter Jimmy Joyce allowed a pair of runs in 4.0 innings of work and was saddled with the loss. He was followed by Kyle Hill who went two innings without allowing a hit or a run. Newly activate Isaiah Campbell, pitched a perfect inning made in his first appearance since April 26th.

Everett would lose game one by a score of 2-0.

In Game Two, Everett found itself playing catchup as Eugene would score three runs in the second and add another in the fourth to make it 4-0.

Everett would get its first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Cole Barr scoring Justin Lavey in the fifth inning.

Trailing 5-1, Everett made it interesting in the seventh inning. Noelvi Marte doubled (11) on a fly ball to centerfield scoring both Victor Labrada and Barr making it 5-3. Next batter up, Packard would then hit a single to score Marte pulling Everett within one. Unfortunately, the AquaSox could not get the tying run home as they lost game two by a score of 5-4.

Reliever Matt Willrodt made his season debut and pitched a clean inning of work allowing just one hit while striking out one.

Spencer Packard would have four hits between the two games as he was the only AquaSox hitter to have a multi-hit game (both in game one and game two).

Prior to the game, Tyler Keenan was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for left-hander Ryan Borucki. Borucki is a veteran of five big league seasons appearing in 75 games all with the Blue Jays

Tomorrow the AquaSox will play the series finale with Juan Mercedes on the mound. Mercedes threw a no-hitter against these same Emeralds back on Tuesday as he will look to replicate his success against Eugene. Gates open at 2:30 and the first pitch will be 4:05. Remember, COPA jerseys will also still be available for auction as COPA weekend comes to an end.

