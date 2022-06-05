Columbia River Hits Jets, Leaves Hillsboro in Wake

Kyren Paris had four hits, Jordyn Adams scored four runs, and Straton Podaras hit a two-run home run as the Tri-City Dust Devils (20-26) took down the Hillsboro Hops (26-22) by a score of 9-3 Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City, playing as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, took the lead in the 1st inning on a Gabe Matthews sacrifice fly. After Hillsboro tied the game in the 2nd, Paris doubled Adams home in the 3rd to give the Rooster Tails a 2-1 lead they would keep the rest of the night. The win ended a seven-game losing streak.

Paris ended up with a single, double, and triple in his first three at-bats, falling a home run short of the cycle. He added a single in the 8th to close out the night, driving in three runs along the way.

Adams scored all four times he reached base, going 2 for 5 with a triple. Podaras' home run, which pierced the wind to fall over the left field fence, was his fourth homer of 2022 and scored Edwin Yon to give Columbia River a 4-1 lead in the 4th inning. Podaras and Yon both had two hits on the evening, part of 13 Rooster Tail hits.

Ryan Costeiu (2-2) went 5.1 innings for the win, giving up three runs and eight hits along the way. Columbia River got to Ross Carver (1-2) early, handing him the loss.

The Rooster Tails and Hops close out their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Right-hander Zac Kristofak will get the start for Columbia River. Jamison Hill, who started Tuesday night, will get his second start of the series for Hillsboro.

It's also Love at 425Ë Night presented by Papa Murphy's, with pizza coupons, samples and prizes handed out all night long.

Single-game tickets for the finale with the Hops, part of a 13-game homestand, and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

