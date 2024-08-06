Elehuris Montero Named PCL Player of the Month

August 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Elehuris Montero has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for July, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

After rejoining the Isotopes on July 5, Montero has feasted on Triple-A pitching. In 20 games last month, he paced the circuit in slugging percentage (.798), OPS (1.282), extra-base hits (16), total bases (67) and tied for the league lead in hits (36). Montero finished second in home runs (seven), fourth in batting average (.429) while tied for sixth in RBI (19) and doubles (eight).

Montero reached base safely in 45 of 93 plate appearances and recorded multiple hits in 15 of 20 games, including tying a career-best by going 4-for-5 in a 15-11 Isotopes win at Las Vegas on July 30.

Additionally, Montero homered in four consecutive contests - the series finale at home vs. Round Rock, then the first three games in Summerlin, Nevada. It was the 14th time in club history a player has gone deep in at least four-straight games.

This marks the seventh time an Isotope has won League Player of the Month honors and the to accomplish the feat on two separate occasions (also: May 2023). Other Albuquerque players to win the prestigious honors include Scott Seabol (May 2006), Ryan McMahon (June 2017), Mike Tauchman (June 2018), Taylor Motter (July 2021) and Wynton Bernard (July 2022).

Montero and the Isotopes begin a six-game homestand this evening against the Sacramento River Cats, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 6, 2024

