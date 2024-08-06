Oklahoma City Takes Series Opener Over Round Rock, 5-3

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (15-18 | 52-55) came up short on Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (14-20 | 54-55) claimed a 5-3 victory at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Round Rock starter RHP Tim Brennan (0-3, 5.40) took the loss after allowing four runs, four hits and four walks during a 2.2-inning outing. Oklahoma City starter RHP Landon Knack (4-3, 3.97) went home with the win as his 5.2 innings saw three runs, one of which was earned, on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Baseball Club LHP Jack Dreyer earned his first save of the season with a shutout ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when 1B Andre Lipcius grounded into a double play to score CF Drew Avans. The home team extended their lead to 3-0 in the second. A passed ball allowed 3B Kody Hoese before DH Hunter Feduccia scored thanks to a single from Avans.

Round Rock CF Dustin Harris made it a 3-2 game with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning as he scored 3B Jax Biggers, who had reached on an error.

In the bottom of the third, a single off the bat of Feduccia sent SS Alex Freeland home for a 4-2 lead.

The two teams exchanged one run each in the fifth inning. Harris launched his second home run of the night for the Express in the top of the frame. The bottom saw Lipcius score on a single from Hoese. Round Rock put three runners on base over the final four innings, but the 5-3 score held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express CF Dustin Harris led the way at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and one walk drawn.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim finished 1-for-4 and has now reached base in 29 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. He also has a hit in 26 of his last 29 games.

RHP Matt Festa struck out all five batters that he faced out of the bullpen. Festa is just the second Express pitcher to strike out five or more consecutive batters in one outing this season after RHP Jack Leiter struck out five in a row on March 30 against Sugar Land.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City face off for game two at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Wednesday. Express RHP Peter Solomon (1-3, 8.70) is scheduled to face off against Baseball Club RHP Jordan Lyles (--). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

