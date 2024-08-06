Upcoming Oklahoma City Baseball Club Home Series to Feature Two Giveaways, Military Appreciation and Dinosaurs

August 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Honoring Oklahoma City's active military personnel, veterans and families, a souvenir water bottle giveaway, an Abner 89er hat giveaway and a night of dinosaurs roaming the concourse highlight the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's six-game home series against the Round Rock Express starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The series runs through Sunday with games taking place nightly at 7:05 p.m. today through Saturday before Sunday's series finale at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Promotional highlights throughout the home series include:

Tonight, Aug. 6 (7:05 p.m.) - The series opens on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

Thursday, Aug. 8 (7:05 p.m.) - Gates open at 6 p.m. on 89ers Night and the first 500 fans will receive an Aber 89er hat. Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be in attendance.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

Friday, Aug. 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark transforms into Jurassic Ballpark presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse as the game presentation experience Friday will immerse fans into a dinosaur-filled evening with dinosaurs roaming the concourse as well as with prehistoric-themed games and entertainment throughout the night.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Warren CAT, are scheduled to follow the game.

An all-you-can-eat offer for Friday's game features all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more.

Saturday, Aug. 10 (7:05 p.m.) - On Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's, current and local military personnel, veterans and their families will be celebrated. The night features in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative jerseys and hats. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more.

Fans can bid on the team's game-worn jerseys at milbauctions.com with proceeds benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The online jersey auction is scheduled to be live from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday is a giveaway night with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans receiving a souvenir OKC Baseball Club water bottle.

Additionally, Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, OKC hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

Sunday, Aug. 11 (6:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on a City Celebration Sunday. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available, including the new Summer Pass, which provides ballpark access to all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club regular-season home games.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

