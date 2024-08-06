Space Cowboys Return Home for Series with the El Paso Chihuahuas

August 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a road trip in which they went 5-1 against the Round Rock Express, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to Constellation Field to start their only home series with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, from Tuesday, August 6 through Sunday, August 11.

Tuesday, August 6 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

Beat the heat with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas available throughout the evening. It is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by UnitedHealthCare. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, August 7 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

Wednesday is another Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field all night. Plus, bring your four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups. The gates will open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, August 8 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

It is Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. Teachers receive a free lower bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets purchased with proof of school email. All teachers can redeem their tickets here.

Start the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call. Gates will open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Friday, August 9 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

Constellation Field will be celebrating Halloween a little early with the Space Cowboys Spooktacular presented by Monster Mini Golf. Fans are encouraged to dress in their spookiest costumes and join in on the festivities. Additionally, Friday marks the last Fauxback Night for the Space Cowboys this season. The Space Cowboys will wear the caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 'when they existed' in the decades of the past.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Pickleball Paddle Giveaway presented by Talyard Brewing when gates open at 5:30 pm. Stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday, with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Saturday, August 10 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

Complete the bobblehead set for the season as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Justin Verlander Bobblehead presented by Shell Federal Credit Union when the gates open at 5:30 pm.

Additionally, it is Faith & Family Night presented by Thrivent at the ballpark with a pregame worship from Parkway Praise Band.

Sunday, August 11 vs. El Paso @ 6:35 pm

Come out to the ballpark to celebrate Orion's Birthday. Mascots from different teams in the Houston area will be on hand to join in the party for Sugar Land's mascot. It is also Orion's Kids Day, so arrive early for pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring. To add onto that, for 811 Day, fans can use the code 811 and get $8.11 tickets in select sections thanks to 811.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.