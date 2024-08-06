OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 6, 2024

August 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express (15-17/52-54) at

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (13-20/53-55)

Game #109 of 150/Second Half #34 of 75/Home #52 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Tim Brennan (0-2, 4.43) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (3-3, 4.22)

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club opens a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express starting at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC's win Sunday in El Paso snapped a three-game losing streak and OKC will try for a third straight home win tonight after OKC posted back-to-back walk-off wins July 27-28 against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC is 2-4 in the last six games, 4-4 in the last eight games and 5-9 in the last 14 games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club jumped out to a six-run lead then held off the El Paso Chihuahuas in an 8-6 win Sunday night at Southwest University Park. OKC grabbed the first lead of the series finale in the first inning following a sac fly by Hunter Feduccia and led the rest of the way. A solo home run by Kody Hoese out to left-center field in the third inning gave OKC a 2-0 advantage. OKC added three runs in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Alan Trejo, a RBI double by Brendon Davis and a sacrifice fly by Drew Avans for a 5-0 advantage. El Paso scored in the bottom of the fourth inning before OKC added two runs in its next at-bat on a RBI single by Austin Gauthier and another on an El Paso throwing error for a 7-1 advantage. El Paso then scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut OKC's lead to two runs. OKC brought in a run when Feduccia hit into a fielder's choice in the sixth inning before El Paso's Tirso Ornelas homered to cut OKC's lead again to two runs in the sixth inning. Both teams were held scoreless over the game's final three innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (3-3) heads to the hill in tonight's series opener...Knack most recently pitched July 30 in El Paso and was charged with the loss, allowing a season-high six runs on a season-high seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in OKC's 10-2 road defeat. He allowed a pair of three-run innings in the first and fourth...Prior to being optioned to OKC July 24, Knack made five appearances with the Dodgers. He recorded his second win with the Dodgers July 23, allowing one run and two hits, including a home run, over 5.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts against San Francisco, as LAD won, 5-2...In nine appearances (eight starts) with the Dodgers, Knack is 2-2 with a 3.07 ERA over 44.0 IP this season with 42 K's against 12 walks, holding opponents to a .201 batting average while posting a 1.02 WHIP...Overall with OKC this season, Knack has made 11 appearances (10 starts), going 3-3 with a 4.22 ERA over 53.1 IP. He has compiled 59 strikeouts and issued 23 walks...Knack made his ML debut with the Dodgers April 17 against Washington and earned his first career win in his next start April 24 at Washington...Knack was OKC's Opening Night starter in Tacoma March 29 and made three starts with OKC before his initial call-up...Knack split time between OKC and Double-A Tulsa last season, going a combined 5-1 in 22 starts with a 2.51 ERA over 100.1 IP with 99 K's and 30 walks, setting career highs in starts, innings and K's....He entered the 2024 season as Dodgers' No. 11 prospect by Baseball America and the No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline...The Johnson City, Tenn., native was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State...Tonight is his third appearance and second start of the season against the Express. He has pitched a combined 10.2 innings against Round Rock, going 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA, allowing six runs and seven hits with six walks and nine K's, while holding the Express to a .194 AVG.

Against the Express: 2024: 8-7 2023: 14-4 All-time: 184-146 At OKC: 86-74 OKC and Round Rock meet for their fourth of five series this season and the second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Round Rock won a three-game series between the teams July 19-21 following the All-Star Break at Dell Diamond. OKC won the series opener, 10-6, but was held to one run over the final two games as the Express won, 2-1, in 10 innings July 20 and then won 4-0 July 21...The teams last played a six-game series in OKC June 4-9, which the teams split, 3-3. The series included a doubleheader after the first game of the series was suspended after the top of the first inning due to rain. Three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion Max Scherzer started for Round Rock in the series finale as part of a ML Rehab Assignment, completing 4.0 scoreless innings...OKC won the first series of the season, 4-2, at Dell Diamond April 9-14. After the first game was postponed due to inclement weather, Round Rock won both games of a doubleheader the following day. OKC then closed the series with four straight wins, including 12-3 and 14-5 victories in the final two games...Through the first 15 games against the Express this season, Andre Lipcius led OKC with 19 hits, had 15 RBI and hit five homers while Ryan Ward had a team-high 16 RBI, including four home runs...The teams met in the 2023 PCL Championship Series as OKC swept Round Rock in two games for OKC's first league title since 1996...OKC won the 2023 regular-season series, 14-4, including wins in nine of the first 10 games and in four of the last five meetings.

Freshman Orientation: Three players are joining Oklahoma City's roster today from Double-A Tulsa, including the Los Angeles Dodgers' top-rated prospect Dalton Rushing. The catcher is rated No. 1 in the Dodgers' farm system by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline and is the reigning Texas League Player of the Week after going 9-for-23 with four homers, five extra-base hits and nine RBI. He clubbed two homers in his last game Sunday against Springfield. Rushing slashed .270/.378/.512 with 15 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 59 RBI across 77 games with the Drillers, and at the time of his promotion, he led Texas League in RBI (59) and slugging percentage (.512) and ranked second in the league in OPS (.890)...Infielder Alex Freeland is currently rated the No. 3 Dodgers prospect by Baseball America and No. 11 by MLB Pipeline. Prior to joining OKC, he posted a combined .267/.406/.460 slashline between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa with 13 home runs, 56 RBI and 29 stolen bases. He currently leads the Dodgers minor league system in OBP, walks (72) and doubles (25). He ranks sixth overall in the Minors in walks...Relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez is rated No. 11 by Baseball America and No. 17 by MLB Pipeline and will also join OKC from Tulsa. Henriquez has had a rapid ascent this season after beginning the season at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Between Single-A, High-A and Double-A, Henriquez has made 29 appearances (five starts), going 0-2 with a 2.68 ERA. He's struck out 70 batters in just 40.1 IP and held opponents to a .157 batting average with a 1.02 WHIP.

Peaks and Valleys: Oklahoma City's offense broke out with eight runs Sunday in El Paso for the most runs scored by the team since a 10-1 win against Tacoma July 24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and were the most runs scored by OKC in a road game since a 10-6 win in Round Rock July 19...Entering Sunday, OKC's offense had been held to three runs or less in three straight games and in four of the first five games of the series...OKC is now 6-9 following the All-Star Break and in the team's six wins, OKC has scored 47 runs with 68 combined hits. However, in the team's nine losses during the span, OKC has scored a total of 18 runs, with a maximum of four runs and two or fewer runs in six of the nine defeats. OKC has 61 hits in the nine losses and has gone 6-for-73 with runners in scoring position...OKC went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position Sunday and is 2-for-27 with RISP over the last three games and 3-for-35 over the last four games combined...OKC's 65 runs scored since July 19 are fewest in the PCL...OKC left nine runners on base Sunday night and the team's 134 LOB since the All-Star Break are most in the PCL. OKC's 872 LOB this season overall are most in the Minors.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans singled, collected a RBI and scored a run Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 23 games. He has 17 hits and 21 walks during the streak that started July 4 and is the longest active on-base streak by an OKC player and the third-longest active streak in the league. This is Avans' second on-base streak of the season of at least 23 games as he also reached base in 25 straight games May 31-July 1...Avans has 105 hits with OKC in 2024 - second-most on the team - and throughout the season has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (245) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 435 career games and 110 stolen bases, while ranking second in hits (420) and tied for third in doubles (78). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans ranks second in the league with 79 runs and 64 walks, third with seven triples, tied for fourth with 28 stolen bases and eighth with 105 hits...This is the third straight season Avans has surpassed 100 hits with Oklahoma City.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese homered for the second time in four games Sunday and reached base four times, going 1-for-2 with three walks and scored two runs. His solo homer in the third inning was his 12th home run of the season, establishing a new career high...He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-29 (.345) with five extra-base hits, six walks, six runs scored and four RBI...He has reached base in 13 straight games for his third on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games.

Hunted Down: Hunter Feduccia finished Sunday's game with a team-leading two RBI, but his career-best on-base streak came to an end at 30 games as he was held 0-for-4. The on-base streak was the longest of the season by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the league this season...During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia had 27 hits, 17 RBI and 29 walks, posting a .452 OBP...Last Wednesday in San Diego, Feduccia became the sixth OKC player this season to make his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Attack of the Crooked Number: El Paso scored four runs in the fifth inning Sunday, marking the seventh straight game OKC has surrendered an inning of three or more runs. The team has now allowed 10 separate innings of three-plus runs over the last 53 innings pitched, totaling 35 runs. Opponents have had 25 different innings of three-plus runs over the last 28 games and 20 in the last 23 games. There's been at least one inning with three-plus runs in 14 of the last 23 games (3-11) and at least one big inning in 17 of the last 28 games (4-13)...OKC has now allowed at least six runs overall in six straight games (43 R) and in seven of the last eight games (53 R). This is the first time all season OKC has allowed at least six runs in six straight games since Aug. 20-26, 2023 (47 R). OKC has not allowed six or more runs in seven consecutive games during the team's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015).

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning Sunday, including two strikeouts. He threw 13 pitches (11 strikes) in his fourth game with Oklahoma City and how now worked 4.0 innings, allowing no runs and two hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Around the Horn: Alan Trejo recorded a game-high three hits Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a home run, walk and scored two runs. His solo home run in the fourth inning was his second homer since joining OKC in early July as well as his second home run in his last eight games...OKC team has homered in four straight games (6 HR) for the first time since a six-game streak June 22-28...El Paso went 21-for-21 in stolen base attempts in the previous series, including games with 10 steals (Thursday) and eight steals (Saturday). Opponents have 48 stolen bases over last the 15 games, going 48-for-52 (92.3 percent), including 42 steals over the last 11 games (42-for-45), with five games of five or more steals.

