Chihuahuas Edge Space Cowboys, 4-3

August 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas outhit the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-3 Tuesday night at Constellation Field but lost the game 2-1. The Chihuahuas are now 34-10 when outhitting their opponent this season. Tuesday was the opener of a six-game series.

The Chihuahuas' lone run came on an RBI single by Mason McCoy in the top of the seventh inning. McCoy went 2-for-3 Tuesday and is now 12-for-26 with seven RBIs in his last seven games.

Omar Cruz allowed one run in a 5.2-inning relief outing for the Chihuahuas, which was the longest relief appearance by an El Paso pitcher this season. Sugar Land closer Wander Suero picked up his Minor League Baseball-leading 25th save of the season on Tuesday.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Space Cowboys 2 Final Score (08/06/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (13-21), Sugar Land (21-12)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-2, 5.68) vs. Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (5-1, 4.99). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

