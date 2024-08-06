Ryan Gusto Honored as Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for July as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday. Highlights of Gusto's month can be found here.

During the month, Gusto made five starts and went 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA, throwing 31.1 innings while giving up just five runs, four earned, with seven walks to 29 strikeouts. Four of his five starts were quality outings with Gusto recording at least an out in the seventh inning in three of his five appearances. His lone loss in the month came on July 2 when he gave up one run in 6.0 innings of work in a 1-0 Space Cowboys defeat, and the right hander did not allow more than two runs in any start.

Gusto led the Pacific Coast League in ERA, innings pitched and WHIP (0.80) for July while finishing second in strikeouts and batting average against (.168). Among qualified pitchers in the Pacific Coast League, Gusto was the only hurler to record an ERA under 3.00 for the month. His 31.1 innings pitched were also the fifth most in Minor League Baseball during the month of July.

An 11th Round pick by the Houston Astros in 2019 out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College, this is the first Pitcher of the Month honor of Gusto's career. He is the fifth pitcher in Space Cowboys history to earn Pitcher of the Month honors from the Pacific Coast League, joining Brett Conine (May, 2021), JP France (July, 2021), Peter Solomon (July, 2022) and Ronel Blanco (September, 2023).

For the season, Gusto is 6-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 21 outings, 19 starts, throwing 102.0 innings with 98 strikeouts. Among qualified starters in the Pacific Coast League, Gusto leads the league in ERA and is second in WHIP (1.34) and batting average against (.255), while sitting second in innings pitched and third in strikeouts. He was named the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July and has turned in three straight quality starts, part of a stretch where Gusto has made quality starts in six of his last seven outings since June 25.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.