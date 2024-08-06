Bees Drop Series Opener to Aviators

August 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees were stifled by the Las Vegas Aviators to open the six-game series at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, falling by a score of 7-0.

The Aviators quickly introduced themselves to Salt Lake City as Nick Allen led off the game with a ground-rule double before Jordan Diaz punished a two-run home run that traveled 450 feet to center field, giving Las Vegas a 2-0 edge. After Diaz added his 18th long ball of the season, the designated hitter struck again in the fourth inning by clubbing a solo big fly to center field. The Aviators tightened their grip on the game in the fifth inning with a three-run frame, extending their lead to six runs. Max Muncy led off the inning with a single before Logan Davidson doubled into the left field corner while a fielding error allowed Muncy to score. The rest of the inning included an error, passed ball, and wild pitch to allow Las Vegas to tack on two more runs. The Bees were able to put their first runner in scoring position in the ensuing frame as Jack Lopez lined a triple into center field, but a fielder's choice cut down Lopez at home to keep the home club off the board. Las Vegas opened the game up to its largest lead in the ninth inning as Ryan Noda punched an RBI single into left field, pushing its lead to seven runs. Salt Lake threatened in the final frame, loading the bases with two outs but a strikeout slammed the door. The Bees were shut out for just the fourth time this season.

The Bees and the Aviators will continue their series at Smith's Ballpark tomorrow evening with pitch first scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Kenny Rosenberg is on the docket to start the game off for Salt Lake while right-hander Gunnar Hoglund is set to start for Las Vegas.

