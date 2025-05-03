El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Andy Cabrera scored the first hat trick in El Paso Locomotive FC history to send his side to a 3-0 victory against New Mexico United at Southwest University Park, earning the hosts a split of the regular season series in the Derby Del Camino Real.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.