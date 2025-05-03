El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Andy Cabrera scored the first hat trick in El Paso Locomotive FC history to send his side to a 3-0 victory against New Mexico United at Southwest University Park, earning the hosts a split of the regular season series in the Derby Del Camino Real.
