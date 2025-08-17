El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Anton Søjberg scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Monterey Bay FC a 2-2 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after Christian Sorto had scored a pair of spectacular goals for the hosts to put them ahead.







