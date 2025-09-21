El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored from the penalty spot before MD Myers notched a second-half goal to lead the Charleston Battery to a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park, with Jennings' finish his league-leading 16th goal of the regular season.







