El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Cal Jennings scored from the penalty spot before MD Myers notched a second-half goal to lead the Charleston Battery to a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park, with Jennings' finish his league-leading 16th goal of the regular season.
