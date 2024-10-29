Edwin Mosquera Undergoes Successful Meniscus Surgery
October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that midfielder Edwin Mosquera had successful surgery on his left meniscus. His rehabilitation process will determine his recovery timeline, however Mosquera will be out for approximately the next four-to-six weeks.
Atlanta United returns to action Saturday, Nov. 2 when it hosts Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Game 2 of its Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Best-of-3 series (7 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).
