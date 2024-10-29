Mayor Whitmire Declares November 1, 2024 "Dynamo Day" in Houston

October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Mayor John Whitmire has officially declared Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, "Dynamo Day" in the city of Houston, in celebration of Houston Dynamo FC advancing to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs. Issued at the Houston city council meeting earlier today, this proclamation recognizes the remarkable achievement of the team in securing back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2013, a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work demonstrated by both the players and coaching staff.

As Dynamo prepare to pursue the coveted MLS Cup, the City of Houston calls upon its residents to rally behind the team in a display of solidarity and pride. The accomplishments of the Dynamo are not just a reflection of the team's accomplishments, but also a source of inspiration for the entire Houston community.

Mayor Whitmire stated, "The proclamation points out how special our Houston Dynamo are to our city. November 1, 2024 is Dynamo Day in Houston, Texas. I encourage all of us to support the Dynamo and support them on Sunday at the home match."

In anticipation of Dynamo Day, all greater Houston residents and fans are encouraged to show their support, whether at home, work or out in the community, by wearing Dynamo gear on Friday, Nov. 1.

"On Dynamo Day, we encourage every Houstonian to wear your Dynamo colors with pride. We know our passionate fans are ready for our first home playoff match and we hope to rally the entire city behind our cause and pack Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday," SJ Luedtke, Houston Dynamo Football Club chief marketing officer said.

The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium for a win-or-go-home match on Sunday, Nov. 3 as they host Seattle for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Fans can purchase tickets via SeatGeek for as low as $25. Houston fell on penalties on the road in tightly contested Game 1, and Game 3 will be played in Seattle if necessary.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.