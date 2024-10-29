Sounders FC Defeats Houston Via Penalty Kicks in First Match of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC react after their penalty kick win

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC began its Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with a win over Houston Dynamo FC on Monday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, defeating Houston via penalty kicks 5-4 following 90 minutes of scoreless action. Seattle now heads to Texas for the second match of the Round One best-of-three series on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, game three is scheduled for Sunday, November 10 in Seattle (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Tonight's contest marked the opening of Seattle's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the 15th postseason run for Seattle during the club's 16-year MLS history. The second of the best-of-three series is slated to take place on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle is now 19-6-8 in MLS play against Houston, including a 14-0-3 record at home (MLS regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs).

Monday's contest was the third match between Seattle and Houston in 2024, with Sounders FC defeating Dynamo FC 1-0 on September 28 at Lumen Field. Prior to that, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in Houston on July 19.

Tonight's match marked the first postseason series between Seattle and Houston since 2017. That season the two clubs met in the Western Conference Championship, with Sounders FC advancing to MLS Cup. The clubs also met in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2009 - Seattle's inaugural MLS season - with Houston advancing over two legs.

Tonight's match concluded in Sounders FC's fifth penalty shootout in MLS Cup Playoffs history. Sounders FC won against Toronto to claim the 2016 MLS Cup, while falling in the other three shootouts (2015 vs. FC Dallas, 2018 vs. Portland and 2021 vs. Real Salt Lake).

With the shutout tonight, Stefan Frei recorded his 14th clean sheet in the MLS Cup Playoffs, moving him into sole possession of second place in the postseason record books. Only Kevin Hartman is ahead of Frei in this category with 15 postseason shutouts, with Frei having the opportunity to equal this mark in Seattle's next outing. Frei previously passed Hartman for second all-time in regular-season shutouts earlier this season, with the Seattle captain currently sitting on 116 clean sheets.

Seattle's starting lineup mirrored the same XI that Head Coach Brian Schmetzer selected against Portland on October 19 in the team's regular-season finale. The only change was João Paulo moving back into a starting central midfield role for the suspended Obed Vargas, who missed tonight's contest due to receiving two yellow cards in the Portland match on Decision Day.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0(5) - Houston Dynamo FC 0(4)

Monday, October 28, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Attendance: 30,026

Weather: 52 degrees and light rain

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU - Hector Herrera (caution) 55'

SEA - João Paulo (caution) 61'

HOU - Coco Carrasquilla (caution) 61'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 63'

HOU - Coco Carrasquilla (ejection) 66'

SEA - Danny Leyva (caution) 72'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 83'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

HOU - Ezequiel Ponce (scored)

SEA - Raúl Ruidíaz (scored)

HOU - Griffin Dorsey (scored)

SEA - Albert Rusnák (scored)

HOU - Sebastian Kowalczyk (scored)

SEA - Jackson Ragen (scored)

HOU - Erik Sviatchenko (missed)

SEA - Cristian Roldan (scored)

HOU - Daniel Steres (scored)

SEA - Alex Roldan (scored)

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 90'+4'); Cristian Roldan, João Paulo (Danny Leyva 71'), Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 52'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Danny Musovski 90'+4'); Jordan Morris (Raúl Ruidíaz 52')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Jonathan Bell, Josh Atencio

Total shots: 20

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 0

Houston Dynamo FC - Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael dos Santos; Artur, Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 71'), Hector Herrera (Brooklyn Raines 81'), Ibrahim Aliyu (Latif Blessing 80', Daniel Steres 90'+7'), Coco Carrasquilla; Ezequiel Ponce

Substitutes not used: Andrew Tarbell, Ethan Bartlow, Sebastian Ferreira, McKinze Gaines, Tate Schmitt

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 3

