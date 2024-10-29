FC Cincinnati Kick Playoffs off on the Right Foot, Keep Strong Play Going for 1-0 Win

October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







All sample sizes are generally biased or skewed in one way or another, and evaluating FC Cincinnati on a scope of 'the last time they played NYCFC' to Monday night is cherry picking deadlines.

But; If you evaluate this team on that particular scale, the improvement has been dramatic and FC Cincinnati has found some of the swagger that they have been missing.

Monday night at TQL Stadium was an unusual night for a MLS Cup Playoff match, but the atmosphere from the stands and the performance on the field certainly made it feel like a Saturday night in primetime rather than an October School Night.

A gorgeous TIFO was raised before the match in front of The Bailey, Nick Hagglund was in The Bailey drumline helping to cheer on his team, and The Orange and Blue on the field dominated play for the majority of the 90 minutes played on the pitch. Continuing a two game winnings streak and showing real positive momentum in returning to the team we saw win seven straight games earlier this year, and away from the one that lost three games in a row prior to Decision Day.

""Really pleased with the effort tonight in every way," Pat Noonan said in the opening of the postgame press conference. "We've had two consecutive performances where we were strong... I think it's two strong performances in a row and I think the guys know that. I think you could see it for those that follow the team and have seen some of the struggles. That was a collective performance tonight that allowed us to beat a good team."

Monday night looked like the dictionary definition of a playoff matchup. New York City FC came in looking to play spoiler and both sides brought a gritty, physical attitude to the match. There was no extra circular confrontation or silly spats to slow things down, there were just two teams playing extremely hard and shared a mutual respect for that challenge. Many times you saw hard fouls or challenges that earned a whistle, but when the play had been decided opponents would help each other to their feet.

There was a deep respect between the sides and things only really came to head in the final moments when Tayvon Gray fouled Luciano Acosta before the final play of the match, earning a Red Card. But even then, there was hardly a scuffle in the aftermath, the ref made the decision and they moved on.

That physicality, the battle of the playoffs, defined the match from kickoff to final whistle. Yamil Asad scored the match winner and gave FCC the final touch they needed to come away with a win. But the leading soldiers in the battle Monday night were the defenders, and according to Pat Noonan, everyone was a defender. Which is why things went so well.

The center backs got particular praise, which was well earned as all night whenever trouble would come FCC's way one of Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem or Teenage Hadebe was there to strip the ball from the attacking NYCFC player or neutralize them with a collective effort that ultimately eliminated the threat. But the defense started well ahead of the back line. Obinna Nwobodo and Pavel Bucha controlled the midfield, Asad and Yedlin (then Alvas Powell for the second half) guarded the wings while also being goal dangerous, and the trio of 'forwards' in Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano and Yuya Kubo started the defense from the top.

"The guys in front of our back line did a really good job of getting pressure to the ball and created some really good looks," Noonan explained. "We got our pressure much better than the last time we faced (NYCFC) and I think that was a continuation of some of the good things we did against Philly."

The visiting side generated just 0.3 xG (expected goals) on six total shots and only two shots on target. The previous season low in MLS play this season was 0.5 xG against. A figure they achieved five times this season twice in losing efforts. But this performance stood out when it counted. There were some dangerous moments, like in the final minutes of the match with set pieces, but in those moments the defense stood tall and turned away those chances.

FC Cincinnati's defense was its true calling card at one point this season. Two season ending injuries later, and a third player constantly being dragged away for international duty, had left that particular identity in flux as Noonan and his staff looked to scramble to put the best group they could together. Monday night looked like the FCC defensive core of old, and it sent a statement. It said, perhaps, that the state of flux has found some stability.

The comparison to the NYCFC game played at Red Bull Arena a little over a month ago has another useful data point to return to. It was Teenage Hadebe's first starting appearance for FC Cincinnati and in that match he played 45 minutes before subbing off at the half.

It was only Hadebe's second appearance for the team and his second appearance in a match of any kind since May when he played last in Türkiye.

"I looked lost," Hadebe admitted post game. "But now I think I'm learning a lot from the guys, and I'm starting to adjust to our style of play...I think I've been improving each and every game.

"I think now we are starting to understand each other," Hadebe continued, referring to his teammates in Robinson, Awaziem and Ian Murphy. "You can see how hard they work, how we are giving in the match. We always cover each other, but I think by now, we're forming a good partnership. We always tell ourselves in training that we want to be one of the best defenders in MLS, and we try to keep clean sheets as much as you can."

The Zimbabwe international's performance stood out as it was, in as objective a way as you can evaluate it, his best performance in a River Kit (or Canvas Kit for that matter). Which now comes after his formerly best performance in the Decision Day victory. Two data points can not mathematically create a trend, but the progress is undeniably encouraging.

His performance also sparked the kind of intensity and drive a playoff game needed. With every tackle he gave a fistbump to fire himself up. When a teammate would make a good play he was the first to give a cry of encouragement. Hadebe brought the playoff spirit to a playoff matchup, and raised his performance to meet it.

"Especially in the playoffs, I always have to bring the beast mode," Hadebe said of his passionate outbursts. "That's how it is. I have to give it all for the club, for the fans. I've said before, I'm ready to suffer for this club. I'm making sure to try my best in these remaining games."

"I wish I could have started with this team for the first game of the season. I'm happy that next season I'll start with the guys. I just can't wait to keep giving it my all. You'll see the best of Teenage here soon. It's coming."

FC Cincinnati now find themselves in an eerily familiar situation with just a slight tweak. The Orange and Blue are heading to New York up one game with a chance to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference SemiFinals. Last season FCC was doing just that, but was visiting Red Bull Arena to face the New York Red Bulls rather than Citi Field and NYCFC.

So variations on a key rather than full on deja vu.

The momentum of winning the 2023 Supporter Shield helped carry FCC through Round One as definitive series favorites, but in 2024 the matchup is considered more even by neutral observers. The advantage FC Cincinnati have is that they have been excellent away from home this season, and they have the benefit of experience from 2023 to learn from and utilize. NYCFC on the other hand didn't qualify for the playoffs in 2023, and thus have no experience in this new format.

"I mean, they started in a similar fashion, as far as taking advantage of our home field and going into Game 2 with a lead. I think that's important. Sure," Pat Noonan explained.

The larger complicating factor that, while familiar to other sports in the United States, is unique in pro soccer is that FCC will have to face the same opponent in four days time. Adjusting to that may prove the biggest challenge of them all. But a challenge that will need to be overcome to win the series.

"Recognizing that they're looking at the same game and they're going to make adjustments as well to try to improve on their play and cause us problems," Noonan continued. "So as much as we can look at this and say 'it was a strong performance,' we want to continue to do these things well and be aware of these things. We have to be prepared for adjustments and ways that they can change the game or change their structure to cause us some problems.

"There was certainly more positive than negative to take out of this game with our own performance, but just like our last game of the regular season, it's done. We've done our job of getting the lead in the series. We'll take a look at the game in the coming days and understand that we have to do the same thing if we want to advance."

There is a chance that Monday night was the final game played at TQL Stadium this season. A victory on Saturday to sweep the three-game series would mean no third game would be needed, and given the bracket there is a strong possibility FCC will have to go on the road for at least the next two rounds before the MLS Cup Finals (and even then there is a good chance FCC must play on the road).

So if that was the final kickoff at TQL Stadium for 2024, The Orange and Blue sent it off right and left it all on the field. It was a primetime atmosphere in a sub-prime time slot, and that environment is not something that will be forgotten or taken for granted.

"I hope it looks similar to this performance," Noonan said of his hopes for Game 2. "We know it's going to be very difficult to go there and be able to maintain this level. You know, we won't have that (the fans) behind us. The fans were outstanding tonight. It felt different. So, we're going to have to overcome and then be confident to go on the road and try to beat a really good team."

