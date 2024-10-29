Crew Drop Playoff Opener to New York Red Bulls 1-0

October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Crew lost 1-0 against the New York Red Bulls in Round One, Game 1 of the Best-of-3 Series during the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Crew began their 18th Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff run in Club history.

It marks the Black & Gold's first postseason loss at Lower.com Field as the Club finished 3-0-0 at home during the 2023 playoff campaign, capped by the MLS Cup championship in Columbus. The Crew's last playoff loss at home occurred during the 2015 MLS Cup Final (2-1, vs. Portland, Historic Crew Stadium, Dec. 6, 2015).

Columbus currently holds an overall playoff record of 28-25-7.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe started the 30th postseason match in his career.

Tonight's attendance was 19,050.

The Black & Gold travel to face the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in the second contest of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 3 [4:30 P.M. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One, Game 2

Sunday, Nov. 3 - 4:30 p.m. ET - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

