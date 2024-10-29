New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 29, 2024
October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy Under-18 and Under-16 teams continued the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season last weekend, hosting Toronto FC on Saturday at the Revolution Training Center in Foxborough.
The U-16s improved their record to 9-1-1 last Saturday, defeating Toronto FC, 2-1. Jonathan Cante (2009 - Pawtucket, R.I.) opened the scoring, while Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) netted the game-winning goal. Siqueira recorded his team-leading 12th goal of the season in the match. Also in MLS NEXT action last weekend, the U-18s were shutout by Toronto FC, 2-0.
All five Revolution Academy teams will hit the road this Sunday, traveling to Rochester New York FC. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.
UNDER 18s
New England Revolution U-18s vs. Toronto FC U-18s
Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 0, Toronto FC 2
Scoring Summary:
TFC - 74'
TFC - 77'
Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Damario McIntosh, Sheridan McNish (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 79'), Sage Kinner, Eli Ackerman (Aidan Reilly 46'); Javaun Mussenden (Josh Poulson 79'), Cristiano Oliveira, Raphael Alves (Eric Martinez 73'); Robert Nichols III, Cristiano Carlos (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 73'), Edwin Flores (Giuseppe Ciampa 62').
Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga.
UNDER 16s
New England Revolution U-16s vs. Toronto FC U-16s
Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 1
Scoring Summary:
NE - Jonathan Cante 25'
NE - Judah Siqueira (Josh Poulson) 36'
TFC - 45'
Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Kauan De Campos, Alex Glassman, Josh Macedo, Aarin Prajapati; Brian Brooks (Chris Scott 46'), Judah Siqueira, Levi Katsell; Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Isaiah Claverie 74'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Jonathan Cante (Simon Medina 61').
Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Edon Zharku, Lucas Aquino.
