10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall on Penalties to Seattle on the Road in Game 1

October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







SEATTLE - Houston Dynamo FC fell 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Seattle Sounders FC tonight in Game 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Despite playing the final 25 minutes of the match with 10 men, Houston managed to secure their 10th clean sheet of the year.

The Dynamo went down to 10 men after VAR deemed midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla to have shown violent conduct following a stoppage in play.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3 to host Seattle for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Fans can purchase tickets via SeatGeek HERE for as low as $25. Game 3 will be played in Seattle if necessary.

The penalty shootout was ultimately decided by Houston's fourth attempt after defender Erik Sviatchenko's penalty missed wide.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark, who made his 19th postseason appearance tonight, was called into action in the sixth minute when he was forced to push a looping shot over the bar when Cristian Roldan took his chances from outside of the box. The play marked the veteran shot stopper's first of two saves on the night.

Clark stepped up in the 17th minute when he safely corralled a ball into his chest when Joao Paulo took another shot from deep.

The Sounders almost took the lead in the 58th minute, but captain Héctor Herrera stepped up with a vital block, getting in the way of a strong strike from Yeimar Gomez.

Midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk put up a shot of his own in the 72nd minute with bicycle kick that missed the top of the goal by inches.

Additionally, the backline pair of Micael and Sviatchenko had a great defensive display with Micael leading the backline with three interceptions and tackles, while the Danish international led the team with seven clearances.

---

Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 (5-4 pen.) Houston Dynamo FC

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series - Game 1

Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Seattle Sounders FC 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

SHOOTOUT:

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce - MAKE

SEA: Raul Ruidiaz - MAKE

HOU: Griffin Dorsey - MAKE

SEA: Albert Rusnak - MAKE

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk - MAKE

SEA: Jackson Ragen - MAKE

HOU: Erik Sviatchenko - MISS

SEA: Cristian Roldan - MAKE

HOU: Daniel Steres - MAKE

SEA: Alex Roldan - MAKE

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei (C); Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 94'), Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen; Joao Paulo (Danny Leyva 71'), Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 52'), Albert Rusnak, Paul Rothrock (Danny Musovski 94'); Jordan Morris (Raul Ruidiaz 52')

Unused substitutes: Nathan, Jose Atencio, Jonathan Bell, Andrew Thomas

Total shots: 19 (Cristian Roldan 5); Shots on goal: 2 (Joao Paulo and Cristian Roldan tied with 1); Fouls: 12 (Paul Rothrock 4); Offside: 1 (Raul Ruidiaz); Corner kicks: 8; Saves: 0

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Héctor Herrera (C) (Brooklyn Raines 81'), Artur, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Aliyu Ibrahim (Latif Blessing 80' [Daniel Steres 97']), Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 72')

Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Sebastian Ferreria, Andrew Tarbell, McKinze Gaines, Tate Schmitt

Total shots: 7 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Shots on goal: 0; Fouls: 15 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 1; Saves: 2 (Steve Clark)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; foul) 55'

SEA: Joao Paulo (caution; foul) 61'

SEA: Jackson Ragen (caution; dissent) 63'

HOU: Adalberto Carrasquilla (ejection; dissent) 65'

SEA: Danny Leyva (caution; foul) 72'

SEA: Paul Rothrock (caution; foul) 83'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistant: Corey Rockwell

Assistant: Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy skies

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.