10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall on Penalties to Seattle on the Road in Game 1
October 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
SEATTLE - Houston Dynamo FC fell 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Seattle Sounders FC tonight in Game 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Despite playing the final 25 minutes of the match with 10 men, Houston managed to secure their 10th clean sheet of the year.
The Dynamo went down to 10 men after VAR deemed midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla to have shown violent conduct following a stoppage in play.
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3 to host Seattle for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Fans can purchase tickets via SeatGeek HERE for as low as $25. Game 3 will be played in Seattle if necessary.
The penalty shootout was ultimately decided by Houston's fourth attempt after defender Erik Sviatchenko's penalty missed wide.
Goalkeeper Steve Clark, who made his 19th postseason appearance tonight, was called into action in the sixth minute when he was forced to push a looping shot over the bar when Cristian Roldan took his chances from outside of the box. The play marked the veteran shot stopper's first of two saves on the night.
Clark stepped up in the 17th minute when he safely corralled a ball into his chest when Joao Paulo took another shot from deep.
The Sounders almost took the lead in the 58th minute, but captain Héctor Herrera stepped up with a vital block, getting in the way of a strong strike from Yeimar Gomez.
Midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk put up a shot of his own in the 72nd minute with bicycle kick that missed the top of the goal by inches.
Additionally, the backline pair of Micael and Sviatchenko had a great defensive display with Micael leading the backline with three interceptions and tackles, while the Danish international led the team with seven clearances.
---
Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 (5-4 pen.) Houston Dynamo FC
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series - Game 1
Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Seattle Sounders FC 0 0 0
Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0
SHOOTOUT:
HOU: Ezequiel Ponce - MAKE
SEA: Raul Ruidiaz - MAKE
HOU: Griffin Dorsey - MAKE
SEA: Albert Rusnak - MAKE
HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk - MAKE
SEA: Jackson Ragen - MAKE
HOU: Erik Sviatchenko - MISS
SEA: Cristian Roldan - MAKE
HOU: Daniel Steres - MAKE
SEA: Alex Roldan - MAKE
Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei (C); Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 94'), Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen; Joao Paulo (Danny Leyva 71'), Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 52'), Albert Rusnak, Paul Rothrock (Danny Musovski 94'); Jordan Morris (Raul Ruidiaz 52')
Unused substitutes: Nathan, Jose Atencio, Jonathan Bell, Andrew Thomas
Total shots: 19 (Cristian Roldan 5); Shots on goal: 2 (Joao Paulo and Cristian Roldan tied with 1); Fouls: 12 (Paul Rothrock 4); Offside: 1 (Raul Ruidiaz); Corner kicks: 8; Saves: 0
Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Héctor Herrera (C) (Brooklyn Raines 81'), Artur, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Aliyu Ibrahim (Latif Blessing 80' [Daniel Steres 97']), Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 72')
Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Sebastian Ferreria, Andrew Tarbell, McKinze Gaines, Tate Schmitt
Total shots: 7 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Shots on goal: 0; Fouls: 15 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 1; Saves: 2 (Steve Clark)
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; foul) 55'
SEA: Joao Paulo (caution; foul) 61'
SEA: Jackson Ragen (caution; dissent) 63'
HOU: Adalberto Carrasquilla (ejection; dissent) 65'
SEA: Danny Leyva (caution; foul) 72'
SEA: Paul Rothrock (caution; foul) 83'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistant: Corey Rockwell
Assistant: Ryan Graves
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Sorin Stoica
Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy skies
