ECHL Announces Schedule Changes

December 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the following schedule change due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

The Sunday, December 26 Maine at Worcester game will now be Adirondack at Worcester.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.