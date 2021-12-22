Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, December 22, 2021

Atlanta Gladiators at Jackonville Icemen

Wednesday, December 22 at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

About Tonight's Game: The Jacksonville Icemen will put their six-game winning streak on the line tonight as they play host to the Atlanta Gladiators. The Icemen's six-game win streak is a current club record, and the recent surge has propelled the Icemen to first place in the South Division. The Gladiators hold the fourth spot in the division and are coming off a 5-3 road victory last night in Orlando.

Series History: The two teams are tied in the season series 1-1-0. Meanwhile the Icemen are 15-15-0-1 All-Time against the Gladiators.

About the Icemen: The Icemen will be without captain Christopher Brown this evening. Brown was loaned to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Brown earns the call-up after posting 19 points in 25 games this season....Craig Martin is currently riding a six-game points streak and has accrued nine points (3g, 6a) during this stretch.... The Icemen continue to orchestrate strong third periods this season. Jacksonville has outscored their opponents 23-11 in the third period this season.

About the Gladiators: Atlanta Captain Derek Nesbitt will compete in his 1000th professional game this evening. The 39-year-old Nesbitt is in his sixth season with the Gladiators and has posted 732 career points in the ECHL, AHL and overseas combined. Nesbitt is well respected by his peers and won a Kelly Cup with the Gladiators in 2007 and is a recipient of the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award....Veteran Michal Pelech scored twice in last night's game at Orlando and now has 10 pts in the last seven game (4g, 6a)....Atlanta's roster features a familiar face, as former Icemen defenseman Dalton Thrower makes his return to Jacksonville.

