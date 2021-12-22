Mariners Will Not Play at Worcester December 26

PORTLAND, ME - December 22, 2021 - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the following schedule change due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

* The Sunday, December 26 Maine at Worcester game will now be Adirondack at Worcester.

The Mariners (8-11-3-1) next home game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 29th, against the Railers, a 3:00 PM faceoff and "Kids Day." The first 500 kids will receive a Mariners silicone bracelet and a postgame family skate will follow. The Mariners are also home on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, offering one-time individual ticket purchases in premium seating areas (Poseidon's Platform on New Year's Eve and the Ice Level Lounge on New Year's Day), each which include access to a cash bar and other complimentary food and drink specials. The New Year's Eve celebration is presented by Kit NA Brewing, as the Mariners host Trois-Rivieres at 5:00 PM. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

