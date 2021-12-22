Florida Everblades Announce Partnership with StellarAlgo

ESTERO, Fla - StellarAlgo and the Florida Everblades of the ECHL are pleased to announce a new partnership. Looking to take a more personalized approach to their fan engagement and grow their marketable universe, the Everblades will be using StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform (CDP) to surface valuable insights to inform their sales and marketing campaigns, and drive efficiencies.

"As we continue to evolve our sales and marketing functions to be more data-driven, personalized, and efficient, StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform was the ideal option," said Adam Winslow, Director of Marketing of the Florida Everblades. Using StellarAlgo's CDP, we have the ability to make our fan data accessible and actionable across our organization and to use the insights we surface to make a measurable impact."

Leveraging the CDP's machine learning predictive insights, the Everblades will have access to industry-leading lead recommendations to help them identify opportunities and streamline processes for their sales and marketing teams by enabling them to build personalized outreaches designed to engage their fans and customers more effectively and efficiently.

"It's a pleasure to welcome the Florida Everblades to the StellarAlgo community, and to have the opportunity to help the Everblades on their journey to becoming more data-driven and personalized in their fan engagement," said Megan Kurcwal, VP of Sales and Marketing at StellarAlgo. "The Everblades were looking for ways be drive efficiencies- to save precious time and budget by streamlining and optimizing their fan engagement to drive growth. The more effectively the Everblades can identify opportunities with speed and accuracy, and the more they can personalize their outreaches, the greater the impact they'll have on their sales and marketing goals."

StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms that provide sports franchises and live audience businesses with predictive insights into fan retention, lead recommendations, and flags those who may be at risk of churn. More than 85 major and minor league sports team across North America - including the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, and the CFL's Calgary Stampeders - use StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform and Data Warehouse to surface insights that help them better understand and engage with fans and make data-driven decisions. For more information, visit stellaralgo.com.

