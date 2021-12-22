Solar Bears Acquire Kai Edmonds from Oilers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has acquired goaltender Kai Edmonds from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

Edmonds, 21, is in his first season of professional hockey, going 1-2-0 in three outings with the Oilers, along with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound netminder has also appeared in four contests with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League, going 2-2-0 with a 1.77 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

Edmonds made his pro debut last season in a relief appearance with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, stopping all three shots he faced in 20 minutes of action.

Prior to turning pro, the Carlsbad Springs, Ontario native played 105 games in the Ontario Hockey League for the Mississauga Steelheads and Barrie Colts, where he posted a 45-43-6 record with a 3.37 GAA, .894 save percentage and four shutouts.

Additionally, goaltender Zach Émond and defenseman Rich Boyd have been placed on the ECHL Commissioner's Exempt List. Orlando has also released emergency backup goaltender Craig LeVasseur.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return from the holiday break when they host the Florida Everblades for the first time this season, on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Sunday's game is a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 VyStar Credit Union Members to show their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office can score a pair of free tickets to the game. Once all 100 pairs of tickets are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer.

