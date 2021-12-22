Oilers Trade Goaltender Kai Edmonds to Orlando
December 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday that the team has traded goaltender Kai Edmonds to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.
Edmonds, 21, appeared in three games with the Oilers, posting a 1-2-0-0 record, a .900 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA. Edmonds last start came against his new team, the Orlando Solar Bears, on Dec. 19 - a 5-2 loss that included two empty-net goals.
The Oilers head out on the road for the first time in 10 games, playing Wichita at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Kai Edmonds from Oilers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Trade Goaltender Kai Edmonds to Orlando - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, December 22, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Worcester Railers to Host Home for the Holidays Games Presented by UniBank December 26 & 27 - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Will Not Play at Worcester December 26 - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Schedule Changes - Worcester Railers HC
- Florida Everblades Announce Partnership with StellarAlgo - Florida Everblades
- Nesbitt Set to Play in 1000th Game in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Boka Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But Solar Bears Fall 5-3 to Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.