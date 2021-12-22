Oilers Trade Goaltender Kai Edmonds to Orlando

December 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday that the team has traded goaltender Kai Edmonds to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Edmonds, 21, appeared in three games with the Oilers, posting a 1-2-0-0 record, a .900 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA. Edmonds last start came against his new team, the Orlando Solar Bears, on Dec. 19 - a 5-2 loss that included two empty-net goals.

The Oilers head out on the road for the first time in 10 games, playing Wichita at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.