ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 22, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Mike Gornall, F

Trois-Rivières:

Maxime Villemaire, F

Maxime St-Cyr, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Philippe Bureau-Blais, D from Trois-Rivières

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Milwaukee [12/20]

Greenville:

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario

Jacksonville:

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Kai Edmonds, G added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Trevor Gooch, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony Gagnon, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Anthony Gagnon, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Kai Edmonds, G traded to Orlando

ECHL Stories from December 22, 2021

