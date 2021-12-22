ECHL Transactions - December 22
December 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 22, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Mike Gornall, F
Trois-Rivières:
Maxime Villemaire, F
Maxime St-Cyr, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Philippe Bureau-Blais, D from Trois-Rivières
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Milwaukee [12/20]
Greenville:
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario
Jacksonville:
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Kai Edmonds, G added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Trevor Gooch, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony Gagnon, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Anthony Gagnon, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Kai Edmonds, G traded to Orlando
ECHL Transactions - December 22
