Nesbitt Set to Play in 1000th Game in Jacksonville

December 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-11-2-0) continue their southern road trip tonight with a matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen (15-8-1-1). Jacksonville leads the ECHL's South Division while the Gladiators sit in fourth place. Tonight will be Derek Nesbitt's 1000th professional game.

Scouting the Icemen

Jacksonville sits atop the South Division entering tonight's engagement with 32 points. The Icemen have been on a tear recently and have won their last six games. Christopher Brown leads a balanced attack for Jacksonville with 23 points (9G-14A). Ara Nazarian has added 18 points (6G-12A) while rookie Luke Lynch has contributed 13 points (6G-7A). The Icemen have played in front of solid goaltending from Charles Williams and Francois Brassard. Williams has seen more action of the two and sports a 6-4-0-1 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators took down the Orlando Solar Bears (13-11-1-0) 5-3 last night. Mike Pelech led Atlanta with two goals and one assist. Cody Sylvester assisted on both Pelech tallies, and Derek Nesbitt posted a goal and an assist as well. Elijah Vilio and Luke Nogard netted the other two markers for the Glads.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Jacksonville last came together on Dec. 8 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, and the Icemen claimed a 3-1 win. Hugo Roy scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 1-1 for the Glads late in the first, but two third-period goals from Jake Elmer and Craig Martin sunk Atlanta.

Nesbitt to Hit 1000

Captain Derek Nesbitt will play in his 1000th professional hockey game tonight in Jacksonville. The 39-year-old is in his ninth season with the Gladiators and has been with Atlanta for the last six campaigns. Nesbitt's first full pro season came with the then-Gwinnett Gladiators back in 2005-06. Since his days at Ferris State University, the Seaforth, Ontario native has seen action in 574 ECHL games, 372 AHL games, and 53 games in Europe.

Sensational Sylvester

Glads forward Cody Sylvester leads the league with five game-winning goals this season. His most recent deciding tally came in the Gladiators' 2-1 win over Florida on last Friday. Sylvester currently leads all active Gladiators in both goals (11) and points (21) so far this season. He has recorded four goals in his last six games, and has notched at least a point in six of his last seven contests. Last night against Orlando, Sylvester picked up two assists on both of Mike Pelech's goals in the first period.

--

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.