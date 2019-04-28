Early Scoring Carries Riders over Cards
April 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The RoughRiders roared out of the gates, scoring six early runs in a 6-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals Sunday afternoon.
SYNOPSIS
* The Riders capped their early outburst with a four-run third inning, which included a two-run homer from Preston Beck.
* Christian Lopes hit his second homer of the weekend in the second, putting the Riders ahead 2-1.
* Reliever Walker Weickel fired 3 1/3 scoreless innings to keep the Cardinals quiet and earn the win.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Christian Lopes: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, BB, HBP, 2 R
* Preston Beck: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB
* Walker Weickel: 3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (W)
NEWS AND NOTES
* Weickel extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings in Sunday's win.
* Lopes is 6-for-11 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs in the first three games of the series.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Springfield, Monday, 11:10 am
RHP Pedro Payano (2-0, 2.76) vs. TBA
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Frisco RoughRiders congratulate Preston Beck after his homer
