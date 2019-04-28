Naturals End RockHounds Win Streak

April 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





"Team A" pitchers struck out 10 batters and walked two. "Team B" pitchers struck out nine and walks 10.

The final score was 3-1, so which team won the game? "Team B," of course.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, aka "Team B," defeated the RockHounds Saturday night at Security Bank Ballpark, squaring the four game series at a game apiece.

The Naturals scored an unearned run in the third to open the scoring and Gabriel Cancel's solo home run (and league-leading 21st RBI) in the fifth proved to be the game-winner. The 'Hounds scored their only run (also unearned) in the seventh and the Naturals added an insurance tally in the ninth.

Defense has been an issue in the early going the season for Northwest Arkansas (the club has committed a league-high 33 errors), but the Naturals opened and closed the game with key double plays. In the ninth, with two on and one out, Cancel back-handed Jonah Heim's sharp grounder to second, flipping out of his glove to shortstop Taylor Featherston, whose relay throw to first was in time, ending the game.

Naturals starter Gerson Garabito was in and out of jams throughout his five innings yet did not allow a run. He walked the first two batters he faced and finished with five walks and five strikeouts (three hits) while putting up goose-eggs in all five frames.

Yunior Marte struck out three and walked three, allowing the (unearned) run, and Franco Terrero walked two against one whiff, closing the door for the save (with the help of the nicely-turned double play).

The RockHounds had 15 base-runners in the game (10 walks, four hits and one error) but stranded 12 and grounded into pair of 4-6-3 double plays.

The 'Hounds are now 3-2 in their current (weather-shortened) homestand, having previously taken 2-of-3 from the Tulsa Drillers.

The clubs continue their four-game series Sunday afternoon (2:00) and Monday morning (11:00) at Security Bank Ballpark.

Notables

Frisco and Corpus Christi were both winners in high-scoring games Saturday (the RoughRiders, 10-7, at Springfield while the Hooks held off Tulsa, 10-9, at home). The Riders (14-9) lead the RockHounds (12-10) by and game-and-a-half with Corpus (12-11) two back and the Sod Poodles (10-13) now four games out.

Brian Howard took the loss despite another solid outing. The right-hander went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six. Brian, who is now 2-1, saw his ERA "skyrocket" from 1.71 to 1.73.

Jonah Heim (0-for-4, RBI) drove in the RockHounds' only run but saw a pair of streaks go by the boards. Jonah had hit in eight straight and had reached base in 11 games in-a-row entering Saturday's contest.

Chase Calabuig went 0-for-3 but walked twice, reaching base in his seventh consecutive game. Since being assigned to the RockHounds (from Single-A Beloit) to fill the roster spot vacated when Luis Barrera went on the Injured List, Chase is hitting .273 (6-for-22) with a double, two triples and six RBI. He has also drawn 11 walks (against five strikeouts) for a .515 on-base percentage. His 11 walks are second on the club (behind Nate Mondou's 16) despite having plate appearances in just seven games.

Kevin Merrell (0-for-3, walk) lost a four-game hit streak but has reached base in five in-a-row (6-for-17, .353). In his last eight games, the 'Hounds shortstop is 9-for-27 (.333), with two doubles, a HR, seven runs and seven RBI.

Next Game

Sunday, April 14 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Family Day

Security Bank Ballpark 2:00 p.m. (Gates open at 1:30 p.m.)

- Third of a four-game series and sixth of a (rain-shortened) seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 1:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

NWA: Ofreidy Gomez (RH, 1-1, 5.21)

RH: Parker Dunshee (RH, 1-2, 2.35)

Texas League Stories from April 28, 2019

